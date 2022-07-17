Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,817.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,310 shares of company stock valued at $79,863. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Norwood Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

