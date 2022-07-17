NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NBY stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
