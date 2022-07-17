Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,383,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,800,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,316,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 200,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179,049 shares during the last quarter.

NVO stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $87.19 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

