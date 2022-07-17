NSTS Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NSTS) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

NSTS Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 18th. NSTS Bancorp had issued 5,290,000 shares in its IPO on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $52,900,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NSTS Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSTS opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15. NSTS Bancorp has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $12.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,218,000.

NSTS Bancorp Company Profile

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

