Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a C$67.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$116.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$96.79.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at C$95.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24. Nutrien has a one year low of C$72.10 and a one year high of C$147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$112.85.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 18.1900014 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

