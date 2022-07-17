NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.82.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

