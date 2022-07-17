NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

