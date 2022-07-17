Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 71,386 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.05.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 33,324,973 shares of company stock worth $1,910,642,974. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXY opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

