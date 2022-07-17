Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ocean Bio-Chem Stock Performance
OBCI stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $122.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of -0.24. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 7.74.
Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.20%.
Ocean Bio-Chem Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 1.35% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
