Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 2.17, but opened at 2.27. Offerpad Solutions shares last traded at 2.16, with a volume of 1,611 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 8.78.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of 4.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.