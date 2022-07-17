Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

