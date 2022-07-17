OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires 1,001 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average is $125.93.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

