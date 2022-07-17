OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 580 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

