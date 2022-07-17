Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 82 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in AbbVie by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie stock opened at $153.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.32 and a 200-day moving average of $149.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.