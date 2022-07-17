Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apollo Global Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 4.5 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $50.85 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,790 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

