Oppenheimer Weighs in on Graco Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Graco Trading Up 1.9 %

GGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. Graco has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.74%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

