OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 676.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Further Reading

