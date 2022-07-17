Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $2.71 on Friday. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.76.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
