Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Owens & Minor worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

OMI opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

