Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 954 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,322 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.52.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $256.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

