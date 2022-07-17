Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $297.61

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.61 ($3.54) and traded as low as GBX 244.50 ($2.91). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 245 ($2.91), with a volume of 4,501,148 shares changing hands.

Pantheon International Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 266.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 228.97. The company has a quick ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 37.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

