Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 879 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

