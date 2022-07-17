Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PXT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.71.

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$20.72 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$17.28 and a 52-week high of C$30.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$523.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 7.9400003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.08%.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Sigmund Cornelius acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,253.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$238,506. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total transaction of C$207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,879 shares in the company, valued at C$4,495,460.40. Also, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,253.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,506.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

