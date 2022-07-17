Patten Group Inc. Acquires 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Alphabet by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.50 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.