Patten Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

