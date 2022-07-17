Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.76

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.76 and traded as high as C$46.22. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$45.51, with a volume of 1,586,717 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.53.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The company has a market cap of C$25.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 110.04%.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total value of C$757,216.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,292.10. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total value of C$757,216.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,292.10. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,006 shares of company stock worth $2,679,518.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

