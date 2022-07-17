Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PWOD stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $156.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.39%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $594,535.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 2,500 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $28,287.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $189,783. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

