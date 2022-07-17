Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Holdings Lifted by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 142,994.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

