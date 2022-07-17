Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

PEBK stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $154.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth about $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,543,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

