Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) PT Lowered to $8.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $558.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.54. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 25.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -41.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 555.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

