Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 846.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PRFT opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

