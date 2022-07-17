Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.55

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,488,227 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 21.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £21.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

