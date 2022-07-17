Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PEY. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.83.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$12.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.31. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$17.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total value of C$47,995.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,012 shares in the company, valued at C$992,986.59. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total transaction of C$47,995.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$992,986.59. Also, Director Brian Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.46 per share, with a total value of C$26,025.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,444,064.84. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,500 shares of company stock worth $465,907 and have sold 171,587 shares worth $2,631,942.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

