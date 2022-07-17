Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

