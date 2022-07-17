PharmaTher (OTC:PHRRF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTC:PHRRF – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 36,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 325,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

PharmaTher Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

PharmaTher Company Profile

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd., a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel uses, formulations, and delivery methods of psychedelics to treat mental illness, neurological, and pain disorders. The company's products in pipeline include Ketamine, which is in Phase I and II clinical trials for Parkinson's disease and anesthesia and procedural sedation indications, as well as in preclinical trials for ALS-Lou Gehrig's disease indications; KETABET, which is in Phase I and II clinical trials for mental health, neurological, and pain disorders; and Pychedelics.

