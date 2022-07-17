Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT Lowered to $16.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DOC stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after buying an additional 921,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $81,970,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after buying an additional 611,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after buying an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.