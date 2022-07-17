Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.