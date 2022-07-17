Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Performance

BPIRY opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Piraeus Financial has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

