Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Plexus worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth $1,504,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $46,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,293 shares of company stock worth $2,182,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.09. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

