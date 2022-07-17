Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 157.0% from the June 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

