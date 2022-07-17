PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet Stock Up 1.6 %

PowerFleet stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $91.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.