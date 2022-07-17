Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.79

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.00. Prada shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 979 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

