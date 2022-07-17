PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.92.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 3.5 %

PSK opened at C$16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$12.75 and a 1-year high of C$20.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.02.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$139.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Insider Activity

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor bought 3,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.42 per share, with a total value of C$52,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,727,667.20. In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.41 per share, with a total value of C$36,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$496,967.40. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.42 per share, with a total value of C$52,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,727,667.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,652.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

