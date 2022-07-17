President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 699,054 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) price objective on shares of President Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The firm has a market cap of £27.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.64.

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It is also involved in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities.

