Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
PDEX opened at $15.75 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.
Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
See Also
