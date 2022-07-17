ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.90

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.90 and traded as high as $72.00. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $67.31, with a volume of 958,976 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 562,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 372,007 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

