ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.90

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTYGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.90 and traded as high as $72.00. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $67.31, with a volume of 958,976 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 562,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 372,007 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.