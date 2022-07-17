Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 4.83% of Provident Financial worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

