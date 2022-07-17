Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Issued By Oppenheimer

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.09. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in CME Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CME Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in CME Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

