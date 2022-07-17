Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

