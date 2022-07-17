Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Decreased by Analyst

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

AFL opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Aflac by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,636,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,889,000 after buying an additional 245,785 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 81,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

